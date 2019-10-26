Kirkland’s grand opening brings new and old customers

PEORIA,Ill.– Kirkland’s is back and is expecting a bigger hit this holiday season.

The home decor store is now located in the Glen Hollow Shopping Center next to T.J. Maxx. Store Manager Shellie Aden said the grand opening has brought in a lot of first-timers.

“This is so great and exciting. It is great being in this shopping center. We are right next time T.J. Maxx and Target. It’s great being in this center. People are so excited. They’ve been talking about this for a long time,” she said.

Kirkland’s was originally located at the Shop of Grand Prairie eight years ago before closing down when it’s lease was up. Kirkland’s fans had to drive over an hour to Joliet to shop for their favorite home decor.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, the store is looking for extra help. Shellie Aden said there are about 10 positions available.

The grand opening celebration started at 9 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. The first 25 shoppers in line received an exclusive gift bag. The store also held three home decor raffles throughout the day.

The last one will be a 6 p.m. which is a McKenna Solid Cream Accent chair.