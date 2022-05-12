FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington.

The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center.

“As part of this, our current Farmington Associates will be offered positions in the Sales Distribution Center or other Utz manufacturing facilities. Those that are not interested in those options will be provided severance and other transitional benefits,” the brand said in a statement.

However, no reason to worry over lost chips just yet. The company said the “Kitchen Cooked® brand of snack food items will live on and will continue to be produced at other Utz manufacturing facilities.”