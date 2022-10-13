PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no determined cause yet in a fire at UnityPoint Proctor that took two dozen firefighters over an hour to resolve early Thursday morning.

Peoria Fire announced in a press release that crews were called to UnityPoint at around 5 a.m. Thursday on a report of a fire alarm going off. When they arrived, they found thick smoke in the first floor hallway and were directed by witnesses to the kitchen, where the fire started.

Upon entering the kitchen, firefighters discovered that most of the first was already out. Due to the thick smoke, however, the crews used breathing apparatuses while extinguishing what remained.

Multiple other companies had to report to the scene to assist with sheltering the patients and staff in place as well as providing ventilation to rid the building of smoke. Smoke had traveled to the second, third, and fourth floors of the building.

Crews worked in tandem with the building engineer to use large fans and the building’s ventilation system to eliminate the smoke over the course of roughly an hour.

The health department has been notified, and there have been no injuries reported. As the fire was contained to the kitchen area, UnityPoint Proctor remains open.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.