BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington house fire displaced four near Rock Garden Court and Eddy Road Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington Fire Department news release, firefighters responded to the fire at 4:36 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 4:42 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw smoke coming from the first floor of the home.

The fire was located in the kitchen and quickly extinguished within 10 minutes.

The fire originated from the stove and spread to the cabinets above the stove.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire. One adult and three children were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross was notified to assist.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking. The Bloomington Fire Department stated that this was the second fire this week caused by unattended cooking, and stated that unattended cooking is the leading cause of residential fires.