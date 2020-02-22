Kitchen fire displaces family of three

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family will be housed under Red Cross after their kitchen caught fire Saturday.

Peoria Fire crews responded to 422 E. Arcadia a little before noon. Upon arrival, firefighters said only two people were home at the time of the fire but was able to self- evacuate.

Fire officials said the fire started from a toaster and was contained to the kitchen, but the smoke did leave damages throughout the house estimating in $10,000.

Two adults and one child live in the home and no injuries were reported.