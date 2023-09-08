GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Thursday afternoon fire at an apartment in Galesburg resulted in $7,000 in damage but resulted in no injuries, the city reported Friday.

Members of the Galesburg Fire Department responded to Moon Towers, 170 S. West St., shortly after 5:20 p.m. on a report of a structure fire. All three stations and 11 firefighters responded, the city said.

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the third-floor hallway which was from a kitchen fire that was quickly put out.

One person was able to safely leave the building. The interior of the apartment suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.

Moon Towers is managed by the Knox County Housing Authority.