NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Wednesday evening kitchen fire in an Normal apartment injured one person and displaced two, the fire department reported Thursday.

According to a news release from the Normal Fire Department, firefighters responded to 103 W. Willow St., shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a stove fire. When they arrived, they found light smoke coming from the outside of the building and flames visible from a lower-level apartment window, the release said.

Due to the smoke in the common hallway, one resident of an adjacent apartment was assisted out of a window by firefighters.

Firefighters had the fire put out in about 15 minutes. Bloomington firefighters had responded to offer assistance.

One apartment suffered fire damage to the kitchen area with water and smoke damage throughout the unit. Both people who were living in that unit had to find another place to stay that night.

Illinois State University and Young America, the realty company, were in contact with the tenants and aided in securing temporary accommodations.

Fire investigators concluded their work at the scene and released the building to Young America just after midnight.