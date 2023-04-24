PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Monday.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, smoke was reported showing from a 2-story residence. Firefighters entered the front door and witnessed a kitchen fully engulfed in fire.

Crews extinguished the fires while other firefighters searched the residence for occupants.

All occupants and pets made it out of the house while crews stayed on the scene to extinguish hotspots.

Unattended cooking is the preliminary cause of the fire and three residents were displaced. There is approximately $60,000 in damage to the house.

One occupant was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No firefighters were

injured during the incident.