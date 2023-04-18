BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– Superintendent Brad Jockish sent a letter to parents and guardians regarding safety concerns after a recent event at Bartonville Grade School.

The letter was released by Bartonville Police Department Facebook. On Tuesday morning, it was brought to faculty’s attention that a student may have a bullet in their possession.

A search of the student yielded a single bullet. After searching their locker, an airsoft pistol, as well as a knife, were found.

Bartonville police were contacted and quickly arrived. The student has been removed from Bartonville Grade School.

Police determined that the student does not pose a direct or continued threat to staff or children.

Jockish would go on to say, “I know that incidents like this can be concerning, so please talk with your children about the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior or concerns they may have. We take all reports seriously and encourage everyone to speak up if they see or hear something that does not seem right. We are committed to keeping our school community informed and safe, and we appreciate your partnership in this effort.”