Know the facts: Illinois stay at home order effective through April 7

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — All Illinois residents are ordered to stay in their home for the next two and a half weeks.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Illinoisans are only allowed out of their home to seek essentials including groceries and medicine. All non-essential businesses and operations are mandated to cease unless it can continue operations with its employees working from home.

Frequently asked questions and answers provided by the State of Illinois,

Is this mandatory or just guidance? This order is mandatory. To help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and protect our friends, neighbors, and vulnerable populations, please stay home.

How will this order be enforced? Staying home is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The Illinois State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order but adhering to the order will save lives and it is the responsibility of every Illinoisan to do their part.

What about my pet? You are allowed to walk your dog and seek medical care for your pet should they require it. Be sure to practice social distancing while out on walks, maintaining at least 6 feet from other neighbors and their pets.

What if I still have to go to work? Unless your work is an essential function (i.e. healthcare provider, grocery store clerk, first responder), you should stay home. If you have been designated essential by your employer, you should continue to go to work and practice social distancing. If you are experiencing symptoms or are currently in isolation, you should stay at home and follow the guidelines provided by your physician.

Can I order food/groceries? Yes, grocery delivery will be available as well as meal-delivery, drive-through, and take-out options.

Can I take a flight out of state? Planes and any other form of travel should only be used for essential purposes.

For a complete list of the Stay at Home FAQS, visit State of Illinois Coronavirus Response.