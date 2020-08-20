Knox College offering ‘Fifth Year for Free’ Guarantee for students

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Knox College announced that it will be offering a Fifth Year for Free Guarantee for students enrolled for the 2020-2021 academic year Thursday.

The guarantee will allow students who are currently enrolled at Knox College to return for the fifth year of study tuition-free.

The President of Knox College Teresa Amott said their goal is to preserve what is special about Knox College.

“Even in these unprecedented times, it remains our goal to preserve what is special about a Knox education: living and learning together, and the close collaboration between faculty and students,” Amott said. “While we’ve demonstrated that our courses can maintain the same high quality when delivered virtually as they do when delivered face to face, there are some aspects of the Knox experience that simply won’t be the same this year. The Fifth Year for Free guarantee provides students the opportunity to have the complete Knox experience they originally imagined for themselves.”

To qualify for the guarantee students must:

Be enrolled as a full-time, degree-seeking student for all three terms of the 2020-21 academic year.

Completes four years of study at Knox (or, for transfer students, the last two years at Knox after completing two years at another college) with at least a 2.0 cumulative grade point average, and enrolls in the fall, winter, and/or spring term during the academic year immediately following their fourth year.

Enroll in courses during the fifth year that are taught on the Knox campus and which are required to complete their degree requirements.

Students are expected to work with their academic advisors to make sure they have additional courses they must complete during their fifth year to fulfill their degree requirements.

Room, board, and other student fees will remain the responsibility of the student.

Anyone seeking more information can contact Knox College’s Vice President for Enrollment and Dean of Admission Paul Steenis.

