Knox County 911 experiencing system failure, alternate numbers provided

by: Gretchen Teske

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety is experiencing phone issues that may impact calling 911.

Any callers experiencing phone problems when attempting to contact 911 are encouraged to try the back-up phone numbers for the public safety building: 309-304-7312 or 309-304-7328.

