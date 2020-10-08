Knox County 911 experiencing system failure, alternate numbers provided

TAZWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) -- A man in his 50s is currently hospitalized after being the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in 2020, the Tazwell County Health Department (TCHD) announced Thursday.

“It is important to remember that no matter what season it is, there is an ongoing risk of disease from a mosquito bite,” said TCHD Environmental Health Director, Evelyn Neavear. “West Nile virus can cause serious illness in some people. It is important to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites, like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of stagnant water around your home.”