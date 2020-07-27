Knox County 911 system out of service

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County 911 system is currently offline.

Knox County authorities say they are working with the phone company to find a solution to the problem. In the meantime, anyone with an emergency in Knox County is urged to call the following numbers:

(309) 304-7312

(309) 304-7328

