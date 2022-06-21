ALTONA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people are dead, and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are searching for answers Tuesday.

At approximately noon Saturday, deputies found 73-year-old Steven Dennison of Altona, IL, and 67-year-old Keith Dennison of Galva, IL dead at a privately owned pond located in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12 in Altona.

No evidence of foul play was discovered after a preliminary autopsy.

The case remains under investigation. Those with any information on the drowning are encouraged to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department by calling 309-343-9151 or online at www.knoxcountysheriffil.com.