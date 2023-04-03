KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy has been released from the hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the deputy was diverting traffic away from a fire incident when the crash occurred. The second vehicle crashed into the deputy squad car and temporarily trapped the deputy inside.

The deputy was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center and was released after being treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 77-year-old Michael L. Dunn. and was also transported to St. Mary’s with injuries. Dunn was released after receiving treatment.

Dunn has been issued a citation for violating Scott’s Law.

Illinois State Police are investigating this incident.