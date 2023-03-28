KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Human remains that were located in a Knox County Storage unit in October have been identified.

According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the remains were identified as 71-year-old Richard Young of Maquon, Ill.

The remains were located in a storage unit on Oct. 7, 2022.

Marcy Oglesby, the owner of the storage unit, was charged with concealment of a Death.

The investigation remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.