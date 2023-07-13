PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An correctional officer was arrested this week for an incident that occurred last week while he was off duty, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Matthew Ferry was placed on administrative leave after a warrant was issued for his arrest by Knox County prosecutors. He was arrested and booked on the charge of aggravated assault stemming from a July 5 incident in Galesburg.

The investigation is being handled by the Galesburg Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.