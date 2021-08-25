Knox County man arrested for child pornography

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Timothy Agans, a 22-year-old man, was arrested for possession of child pornography and is currently being held at Knox County Sheriff’s Department awaiting bond.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Knox County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant at 500 First St. in Douglas, IL.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an investigation into the possession and transmission of child pornography in the lead up to the search warrant.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the case originated from a complaint.

In this case, evidence was found in several of the items seized during the search warrant.