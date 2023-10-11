KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Knox County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop conducted by a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy.

As the deputy was conducting the stop, the driver was identified as 40-year-old Adam Putman, of Abingdon, who showed suspicious activity which led to the deputy requesting a K9 to assist with the stop.

As the K9 searched the vehicle, it alerted the deputy of drugs and approximately 84 grams of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department said Putman was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture/deliver more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams.

The department said there have been several complaints from local residents regarding possible illegal drug trafficking from locations in Abingdon.