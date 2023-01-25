KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Knox County jury found a man guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

According to a Knox County Courthouse press release, Brandon Wilson was convicted in a March 3rd shooting last year in Galesburg.

After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before returning the guilty verdict for the attempted murder charge as well as aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

“This case was magnificently tried by Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Worby. The work done here is another example of the priority this office places on the prosecution of crimes of violence and gun crimes. In the months to come, we will be trying crimes of violence and gun

crimes before Knox County juries and after obtaining guilty verdicts, seeking significant jail sentences.” said Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin.

Wilson will remain in custody until his sentencing later this year.