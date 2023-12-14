GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– The death of a Mackinaw man has landed 41-year-old Travis Williams 12 years in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections.

A Knox County State’s Attorney news release states that Williams was sentenced on Dec. 11 for drunk driving and being responsible for a wrong-way crash on I-74 that killed a local man.

On Oct. 17, 2021, around 4:30 a.m., Williams was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-74 when his Cadillac STS struck a Toyota Corolla head-on. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams would plead guilty to aggravated DUI.

During sentencing, the court saw evidence that Williams had a prior DUI and was on federal parole at the time of the crash.

At Williams’ elocution, he apologized to Yeater’s widow and family.

Circuit Judge Andrew Doyle handed down the sentence. Williams will have to serve 85% of his sentence.