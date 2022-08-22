WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday.

According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations.

The sheriff’s office arrested:

Theresa Cantu, 25, of Galesburg was arrested on two Knox County warrants.

Nathan Cantu, 19, of Wataga was arrested on six Knox County warrants.

Rey Cantu, 18, of Wataga was arrested on four Knox County warrants.

Jacques Johnson, 26, of Galesburg was arrested on four Knox County warrants.

The Galesburg Police Department and FBI task force assisted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

All four are being held in the Knox County Jail.