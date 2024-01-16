KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Knox County is one of eight communities receiving almost $2.4 million to go towards outdoor recreation.

According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) news release, the grant is part of the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

“IDNR is excited to play a small role in helping these exciting outdoors projects become reality,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

She continued, “Conserving and protecting our land, water, and recreational opportunities is critical ensuring future generations have access to nature and the outdoors.”

Elba-Salem Park District in Knox County will receive $10,000 to acquire four acres of adjacent property no longer used as a railroad.

The four acres will provide space for a gravel parking area, trees, and future recreation opportunities.