ALPHA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday was a deadly morning for law enforcement after Galesburg police responded to a report of a suspect with a gun.

At approximately 8 a.m., the Galesburg Police responded to the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg for the reported incident. Two officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it continued north on US Highway 150.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputy then began setting up spike strips along the intersection of US 150 at 150 Avenue in Henry County, when he was struck by the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle then crashed into a field north of the intersection, and officers chased the suspect on foot before apprehending them.

Illinois State Police have confirmed the deputy was killed in the line of duty on Friday. The name of the officer and suspect are not being released at this time.

ISP released the following statement: