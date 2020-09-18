Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrest man transporting 28 pounds of cannabis

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 60-year-old man was arrested for transporting 28.6 pounds of cannabis at the Amtrak train station in Galesburg.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department worked with Amtrak police and Galesburg Police K-9 to arrest Michael Davis.

Davis was arrested for Possession with intent to deliver over 5,000 grams of cannabis and Cannabis Trafficking.

Davis is currently being held in Knox County jail awaiting bond.

