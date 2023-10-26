KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has been conducting investigations into narcotic sales, gun trafficking, and violent crimes in Galesburg and Knox County.

The primary goal of the investigations was to arrest individuals who distribute and possess narcotics and illegally sell firearms in the area.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Quad City F.B.I. Task Force, Monmouth Police, Galesburg Police, U.S. Marshals, and the Illinois State Police to arrest 11 people in Knox County on various charges.

Throughout the investigations, there were four firearms recovered, including an AR-15 with armor-piercing rounds. Officials also recovered various amounts of methamphetamines, heroin, and cocaine. Deputies and agents assisted the Knoxville Police Department with a stop off of I-75 to seize a stolen vehicle.

During the investigations, there was a search warrant conducted at 453 E. Losey Street where a female was found inside the residence with an overdose, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after agents deplored Narcan and treated her accordingly. A search of the home revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine.

As a result of the investigations, officials with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Knox County State’s Attorney Office, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following individuals on the following charges: