KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is seeking donations Thursday to help their K9 program after a series of hardships.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, It started with the unexpected death of K9 Juri after a medical incident in May left a vacancy for a K9. This was followed by the program’s other K9, Brenna, being taken out of service several times over the last month due to medical treatment.

The unexpected medical issues, in addition to the need to replace outdated vehicles and equipment, have put a financial hardship on the Knox County Sheriff’s Department that can not be budgeted for.

The sheriff’s office is seeking donations to help pay for K9 Brenna’s medical expenses, purchase a new K9, training for the K9 team, as well as a new vehicle and equipment to help keep the community safe.

Anyone who donates will receive a Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sponsor decal, and a receipt of donation via mail once the donation is received.

Money can be donated on the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 Fundraiser gofundme page or by sending donations to 152 S. Kellogg St. Galesburg, IL 61401.

The sheriff’s office hopes to raise $50,000.