KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As Central Illinois experienced a winter storm and freezing temperatures over the past week, first responders have had to spring into action. Those efforts are now being recognized by some local agencies.

One such group is the Knox County Sheriff’s Department’s Snowmobile Search and Rescue team. They are a group of volunteers that help stranded motorists during freezing temperatures, as well as responding to medical emergencies where ambulances cannot get to the person.

The group was recognized by the county sheriff’s office for their work.

Scott Hennenfent is the group’s secretary and said that Knox County is unique in that it is the only county in the state to have a team such as this. He said that the community support has been overwhelming for the group.

“If we need some new gear or new anything, they’re willing to help us,” Hennenfent said.

He said that over the past week or so, the group received several calls from people stuck in snowbanks who were running out of fuel.

Hennenfent said that either snowplows weren’t running, or no one was able to get to them. He added that it’s rare that his team doesn’t respond to a call, and that they have to deal with harsh conditions.

“With the blowing snow, you could get turned around very easily,” he said.

The team heavily depends on grants supplied by Illinois’ Department of Natural Resources, according to Hennenfent.

Several team members are also part of the Prairie Drifters Snowmobile Club, which helps protect trails year-round.

Hennenfent said that the team tries to have a training every year, although they haven’t been able to hold it the past few years due to a lack of snowfall. There is one scheduled for Feb. 10 of this year.

He said the group invites fire crews and ambulance crews, and it gives them a chance to look at how the team operates.

The team was created back in 2004. They have the following equipment:

Yamaha Snowmobile

Rescue Boggan to carry patients behind the snowmobile

Enclosed trailer to transport all of the equipment

Honda Generator

Radios

Snowmobile suits, boots, helmets, and gloves are to be used by EMS personnel who are being transported to the scene.

Learn more about the group on its website.