Northbound Knoxville and eastbound War Memorial closed due to crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Northbound Knoxville Avenue and eastbound on War Memorial Drive are currently closed due to an accident.

Drivers who are headed north on Knoxville have to take a detour east, while drivers headed south must go west.

Peoria Police Department, Peoria Heights Police Department, and Illinois State Police are on the scene where there are at least three cars damaged in the accident.









Peoria leaders are asking drivers to use an alternate route of travel to free up traffic.

This story will be updated when more information is available.