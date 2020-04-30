Knoxville coffee shop navigates first anniversary while under stay-at-home order

KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Over the last few weeks, Beth Windom has had to juggle more jobs than usual at her Knoxville coffee shop.

“You’re answering the phone. You’re taking orders, running cash register, getting drinks ready, the food prepped and things like that. It’s a lot more work,” Windom said.

Windom and her husband, Bernie, own Beans N’ Things. She cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the shuffle.

“It was scary and we’re almost just a year in. Our business was really starting to take off. But me and my husband decided [to] hang in there,” she said.

Beans N’ Things is quickly approaching its one year anniversary. But instead of celebrating, Windom is focusing her energy on staying afloat. She’s one of the thousands of Illinois business owners working to navigate Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order.

“We just decided to sanitize everything, to put in—I don’t know if we have to put the tables up. It keeps people detoured from sitting,” said Windom.

But her family is fortunate. They’re still able to operate with call-in and curbside orders only.

Windom said, “Everybody’s become adapted in the last—we’re hoping to be back open in May, and so everyone’s kind of adapted now.”

With the summer season just around the corner, the coffee shop is hoping for its usual pickup in business. But for now, the small team is just happy to have community support.

“We just hope to get back to what we knew as normal, having a gathering place again because it truly is a gathering place in a small town,” said Windom.