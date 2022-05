UPDATE MONDAY, 4:23 P.M. — The Northbound lane of Knoxville Avenue has reopened to the public.

The southbound lane will remain closed as Ameren makes repairs on the gas leak.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Both lanes of Knoxville between War Memorial and Forrest Hill due to a gas leak.

The shutdown includes the 3100-3700 block of N. Knoxville.

According to the city, the closure is due to a major gas leak.

WMBD has a reporter en route to the scene. This story will be updated soon.