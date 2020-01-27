Kobe Bryant’s passing sends shockwaves across local basketball teams

PEORIA, Ill — The loss of a legend, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, has sent shockwaves of grief across the country.

Kobe Bryant checked a lot of boxes in his career and local basketball coaches want their teams to learn a few things from the legend. 41-year-old Kobe Bryant leaves a legacy behind on basketball courts across the country. Charles Gordon, director of youth sports at the Peoria YMCA, says Kobe was a favorite.

“He’s definitely top five, one of my top players of all time, and man it’s just tough,” said Charles Gordon, director of youth sports at the YMCA.

Gordon says he and his teams plan to honor Kobe during their next game.

“I have seen a lot of people taking 24-second violations, we might do that in our next game coming up on Saturday. So, yeah, Kobe meant a lot to me and basketball in general so I think it’s only appropriate to try to commemorate him in some way,” said Gordon.

Director of athletics for Peoria Public Schools, A.J. Guyton shared the court with Kobe in 2002 and remembers the good times.

“I definitely knew Kobe, I wouldn’t say I was best friends with him, but basketball players, we are all family. We talk to each other and we know that we are brothers,” said A.J. Guyton, director of athletics for Peoria Public Schools.

Guyton got a chance to learn from Kobe while playing for the lakers.

“I got to watch him early in his career, but I also got to sit and watch the transition and watch him grow into a family man and a business mind and use the intelligence that he possessed,” said Guyton.

Gordon plans to instill Kobe’s skills into his players.

“The mamba mentality. You know, going out, playing very hard, being a good team worker, communicating on the court, all of the things that Kobe stood for,” said Guyton.