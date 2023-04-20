SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A state senator from Peoria is seeking to waive fees for several types of official records if requested by a survivor of domestic violence.

State. Sen. David Koehler is backing a bill in the Illinois General Assembly, H.B. 2841, that would “remove the fees associated with services of vital records done by the State Registrar for survivors of domestic violence,” according to a news release from his office.

The fee for a search of vital records is $10 per application currently and includes the files on birth, death, and fetal death. These records can be used to dissolve marriages and civil unions, receive information on the birth of a child and unexpected miscarriages and for genealogical purposes, according to the Peoria Democrat.

“A basic service to help a survivor in need shouldn’t have a cost,” the senator said. “This initiative would prevent the possibility of survivors being turned away.”

House Bill 2841 passed the Senate Local Government Committee on Wednesday and now heads to the full Senate for further consideration.