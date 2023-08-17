PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Rebuild Illinois project is bringing over $270 million in repairs and projects to Peoria infrastructure.

Of the eight major projects in the Peoria area, six are scheduled to be completed in 2023, with the remaining two in the fall of 2024.

State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) is in favor of the projects as he said they will keep Peoria drivers on safe and reliable roads.

“We continue to see the much-needed improvements the historic Rebuild Illinois program delivers, promoting economic development and creating jobs right here in our neighborhoods,” said Koehler. “Our commitment to invest in everyday infrastructure continues to better the lives of residents across the state. Peoria drivers deserve safe, reliable roads and that’s what they will see with these strong investments.

Rita Ali, mayor of Peoria, agrees with Koehler and said that the projects will not only impact transportation in the area but will impact community members because of the extensive work that is being done to repair the Bob Michel and McClugage bridges.

“The historic investment of Rebuild Illinois will not only revitalize transportation infrastructure throughout our region but will directly impact community members in Peoria with significant bridge improvements to the Bob Michel and McClugage bridges,” said Ali. “More than 37,000 vehicles cross these bridges daily and now, with improved infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycles, more people will be able to enjoy these improvements.”

For more information on the projects, visit the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website.