SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– State Senator Dave Koehler latest legislation is advocating for the hard of hearing.

According to a press release, Senator Koehler has introduced House Bill 2443, which would require insurance providers to cover hearing aids and related services.

“Illinoisans shouldn’t have to face financial burdens for something that is necessary for a high quality of life,” said Koehler (D – Peoria). “Hearing aids are devices that should be covered by insurance, and not by the wallets of those who wear them.”

Building upon a 2018 measure that requires insurance to cover hearing aids for children under 18, the new bill would expand upon anyone who is prescribed a hearing instrument by a doctor.

Hearing aids can cost up to thousands of dollars out of pocket.

House Bill 2443 passed the Senate Insurance Committee Tuesday and now heads to the full Senate for further consideration.