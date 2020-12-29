Police determine suspicious package at Kohls not a threat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Kohl’s and Sam’s Club on Willow Knolls have been evacuated due to a suspicious package at Kohl’s.

According to Peoria Police Information officer Amy Dotson, police have determined the package to not be a threat and have begun to leave the scene.

Police had evacuated the area and blocked the entrances to the stores and parking lots after determining there was a suspicious package at the store.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News