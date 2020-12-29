Police determine suspicious package at Kohls not a threat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Kohl’s and Sam’s Club on Willow Knolls have been evacuated due to a suspicious package at Kohl’s.
According to Peoria Police Information officer Amy Dotson, police have determined the package to not be a threat and have begun to leave the scene.
Police had evacuated the area and blocked the entrances to the stores and parking lots after determining there was a suspicious package at the store.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
