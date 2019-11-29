Kohl’s shoppers say they look forward to Black Friday’s rush

PEORIA, Ill. — Kohl’s anticipated Black Friday sales started Thursday.

The popular retailer’s sales started at 5 pm Thanksgiving Day, and it’s located on Willow Knolls Drive had a line of people stretching from its main doors down to the My Dog’s Bakery, Daycare & Grooming store next to it.

The Black Friday deals customers looked forward to included a storewide 15 percent off sale on all the store’s doorbuster prices on clothing, home goods, electronics, and even toys. Some doorbusters deals already included from 40 up to 70 percent off certain items.

Many of the shoppers, including Laurie Hirth, said they were looking forward to the rush of shopping on Black Friday and many said Kohl’s prices were unmatched compared to others.

“The prices seem to be the lowest in town,” Hirth said. “We love the crowd, and we’re just all about saving, We have a lot of people to buy for.”

Kohl’s stores are open until midnight Friday. Representatives from the store said all the doorbusters sales both online and in-store ends Friday at 1 pm or while supplies last.