Kristkindlmarkt celebrates German-American Heritage during the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Harmonie-Concordia’s eleventh annual Christmas “Kristkindlmarkt” opened for the day at Expo Gardens, Saturday, Dec. 11, welcoming hundreds of people to shop unique craft goods and explore German-American heritage.

This year’s Kristkindlmarkt, meaning “Christ kind market,” featured 46 vendors selling hand-crafted goods and holiday décor. Guests could also enjoy traditional German cuisine and beer from the food court.

Jeff Pulfer, the German-American Society’s media manager, said the market was canceled last year due to COVID-19 mitigations. He said this is the first year they’ve hosted it at Expo Gardens, and said they saw a huge turn-out.

“Bring a little German culture and magic to Central Illinois, it’s fabulous,” Pulfer said. “I always love doing this.”

Pulfer said he hopes to continue to have the market inside the Expo Gardens in the future.

The event was only one day this year, running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.