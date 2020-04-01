Kroger gives employees a “Hero Bonus”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WMBD) — Kroger will provide employees a $2 increase for hours worked March 29 through April 18.
Tuesday the company announced that all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive a “Hero Bonus.”
A statement from Kroger reads,
“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency. The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.