Kroger gives employees a “Hero Bonus”

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- Finding a site for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments will be put on hold by the Illinois High School Association due to COVID-19 concerns.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson Tuesday announced votes on bids to host the tournaments were to be made during its April 21 meeting, but now that Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order to April 30, the vote will be delayed.