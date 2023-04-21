PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Drug Take Back Day will be held outside the Kroger at 801 W. Lake Ave., in Peoria this Saturday.

According to a Kroger press release, Kroger Health, Cardinal Health and DisposeRx will accept and dispose of unused or expired prescription medication as well as liquids, gels and patches.

“The Kroger Health team works diligently to provide expert and credible care to customers every single day. We prioritize the safe disposal of unused or expired prescription and nonprescription drugs to protect our communities and create healthier environments for everyone,” said Stacy Doyle, Health Leader for the division of Kroger serving Illinois. “We’re excited to again collaborate across our communities with local law enforcement, Cardinal Health and DisposeRx, by providing safe and convenient locations to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs on the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

The drugs will be accepted by Kroger pharmacists and Peoria police officers outside the store. No medication will be accepted inside Kroger.

More information on drug use and overdoses is available on the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics website.