INDIANAPOLIS (WMBD) — Seniors will soon have the opportunity to save at Kroger.

According to a Kroger news release, Kroger will be offering seniors 5% off their total in-store purchases on Wednesday, Dec. 13. This will be on all stores in their Central Division, which includes all Peoria locations.

Seniors only need to show their Kroger loyalty card or another form of ID to alert the cashier at check out to receive the discount.

“At Kroger, we are committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone,” said Colleen Juergensen, division president. “Customers can save throughout the year and across our stores as well as our digital shopping experience. This extra discount for our senior shoppers is a great opportunity to ensure our customers can stretch their budgets further and make the holidays a little brighter.”

While the 5% discount will help seniors save on fresh produce, pantry staples and household essentials, it will not apply to alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, gift cards/certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, CRV or prescriptions.

Kroger will also begin a 5X digital coupon event starting Wednesday, which will allow Kroger customers to redeem digital coupons on the Kroger App up to five times.