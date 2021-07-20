Kroger to hold a hiring event in all Central Illinois locations on Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — All Central Illinois Krogers will play host to “hiring specialists” in a bid to draw in workers.

Kroger is running a hiring event on Thursday, July 22, to help fill 150 openings in local Kroger stores.

The event will run from 2-6 p.m.

According to a release, Kroger is offering “competitive wages,” benefits, and tuition reimbursement for employees continuing their education.

Kroger’s website has information on the benefits of employment. Information on how to apply can be found here.