Kuusakoski recycling event canceled Wednesday due to weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the heavy rain Peoria is getting Wednesday, Kuusakoski Recycling has canceled its electronics recycling collection event for the day.

Company representatives said electronics recycling cannot happen in wet conditions. Kuusakoski representatives also said the company is nearing its capacity limit after an “overwhelmingly positive response” to the collection event.

Those still interested in recycling electronics can still do so during the limited event hours for Thursday, April 29, which are 7 a.m. — 2 p.m. Representatives said those event hours will only happen under dry weather.

The event will also be closed on Friday as the company expects to reach its capacity on Thursday.



Kuusakoski representatives invited the public to follow its Facebook event page for updates.