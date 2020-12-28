Kwanzaa celebrates African-American culture and heritage, allows Black community to connect with their ancestry

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Garry Moore, long-time community activist, said this year’s Kwanzaa celebrations are a bit bigger and more profound due to the Black Lives Matter movement took off after the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Moore has celebrated Kwanzaa since he was a young boy. The holiday was invented in 1966 during the Civil Rights Movement by Dr. Maulana Karenga. It is modeled after “first fruit” festivals, celebrated all over Africa. It is a way of exploring African history and heritage, as well as uniting the Black community.
“So much was taken from us: land, culture, language, religion, etc.,” Moore said. “Again, with Dr. Karenga, Kwanzaa is an attempt to recapture some of that, to reclaim some of that, to celebrate some of that.”
It has become a tradition in many, but not all, African- American households. The holiday spans 7 days — from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 — and each day has a different theme. It uses practices from many parts of Africa. For many African-Americans who may not know their ancestry, it serves as a way to connect with their heritage.
The seven days of Kwanzaa represent seven different principles. They are in the Swahili language from East Africa. They are as follows:
- Umoja: Unity
- Kujichagulia: Self-Determination
- Ujima: Collective work and responsibility
- Ujamaa: Cooperative economics
- Nia: Purpose
- Kuumba: Creativity
- Imani: Faith
A candleholder called a kinara is used to light a candle each day; one for each principle.
Latest Headlines
- Accused bowling alley shooter denied bail
- On this ‘Victory Monday’ for Week 17, the Bears eye a shot at the playoffs
- Illinois surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 deaths, state reports 4,453 new cases and 105 deaths
- Lori Loughlin, former ‘Full House’ star, released from prison after college bribery scandal
- Gas prices continue to rise in Peoria