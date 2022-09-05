PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Labor Day morning, more than 300 runners took a four-mile run to support the Illinois Valley Striders, an organization that promotes wellness through running and walking activities, while striving to enhance the Peoria community.

Runners prepared to run from Water Street in Peoria, over the Bob Michel Bridge, into the East Peoria River Trail.

Named the Bridge to Bridge run, they literally ran from one city into the next.

The race started in 2012, but had to take a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This is the first year back since 2019.

“To me, the greatest thrill is watching all the people behind me there up on the Bob Michel Bridge, who are running over that bridge,” said Co-Director of the run John Pes.

The money that goes towards the Illinois Valley Striders helps fund the UnityPoint Health Proctor Hospital youth runs in May and June.