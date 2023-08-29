PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced that there will be no trash, recycling or yard waste pick-up on Monday due to Labor Day.

According to a city press release, all pick-up routes will be delayed one day due to the holiday. For example, if your normal collection day is Monday, it will be picked up on Tuesday, and if your collection day is Friday, your pick-up will be delayed to Saturday.

All trash, recycling and yard waste containers should be set out on the curb by 6 a.m.

The normal trash pick-up schedule will resume the week of Sept. 11.