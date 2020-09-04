Labor Day to bring more motorists to interstates; drivers reminded to stay safe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Labor Day weekend will bring many motorists out to interstates and highways with many Americans traveling for the holiday.

According to the National Safety Council, Labor Day is the third deadliest holiday for motorists to drive, behind the 4th of July and Memorial Day. This year, the NSC estimates nearly 400 people will lose their life in a fatal crash.

In 2018, 38% of fatal crashes involved alcohol-impairment over the Labor Day Weekend. Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said his office is partnering with other area law enforcement to stop impaired driving and help save lives.

“Impaired driving kills more than 10,000 people in the United States each year,” Asbell said. “Please plan ahead for a safe ride home before you leave the house. It truly is a matter of life or death.”

Asbell says although celebrations might look different this year, the potential for injury or death is still the same.

