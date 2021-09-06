Labor Day travel trends at PIA show improvement from last year, but numbers still low

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over Labor Day weekend, the Peoria International Airport (PIA) had 41 departing flights.

According to Director of Airports, Gene Olson, this meant 2,000 to 3,000 passengers. He said, however, this is not too crowded for the airport.

Recently, Allegiant Airlines added more destinations from PIA. Olson said more passengers are buying tickets for Allegiant over more popular airlines like American or United.

As the Delta Variant spreads, Olson said the airport will be pretty safe over the holiday weekend. He also said airlines are reporting less advanced bookings for the upcoming fall.