Lacing up the skates for a cause: Docs v. Fire hockey game raises money for St. Jude

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Lacing up the skates for a cure that’s what Peoria firefighters and doctors did Saturday afternoon at the Owens Center in Peoria.

On Saturday, area doctors and firefighters faced off and played hockey to raise money for St. Jude Runs, specifically the one from St. Louis to Peoria.

“We’re actually resurrecting this, this only the second year in a row that we’ve done this, but this game used to be held about eight years ago and it was an annual fundraiser for St. Jude,” said Team Fire captain, Steven Stecher.

Last year the game was re-organized after Team Fire’s goalie, was diagnosed with lymphoma.

“I was a St Jude kid back in 2003 and I had a recurrence in the same diagnosis in November of last year,” said goalie and firefighter, Garrett Wisher.

St. Jude paid for all of Garrett Wisher’s medical bills even though he is a full-grown adult.

“Once a St. Jude kid, always a St. Jude kid,” said Mighty Docs team captain, John Ferrell.

Current and former St. Jude kids were in attendance for the game. Players from both Team Fire and the Mighty Docs say win or lose, its about the kids and the cause.

“We’re inspired to say the least; to renew the St. Jude benefit because it’s a phenomenal organization,” Ferrell said.

“We’re here for the kids of St. Jude–raise money for the kids that are going through the struggles that so many of us don’t have to go through,” Stecher said.

Between the silent auctions and raffle tickets, the group hoped to raise over $6000 for St. Jude. It means a lot to Garrett Fisher to give back.

“It’s amazing to be a part of it. Just to be involved with everything they’ve been able to do for me. Honestly, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” Fisher said.

The Mighty Docs and Team Fire hope to make this game an annual tradition in Peoria again for years to come.

