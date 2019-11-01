Lacon baker finds comfort in kitchen creations

LACON, Ill.– Central Illinois’ Chrissy Williams is baking to her own mix.

“It’s really nice being my own boss, not having to answer to anybody,” she said.

Williams finds a sense of solace at Chrissy’s Cupboard in Lacon. As the owner, her kitchen creations are comforting.

Williams said, “A lot of times I like to take recipes and tweak them and you know make them my own. A little bit here, a little bit there.”

At the bakery, you’ll find homemade cookies, muffins, bread, brownies, cupcakes and pies. Williams’ passion for baking started early on. She learned by watching loved ones during holidays and family gatherings. They are memories and skills Williams carries with her to this day.

She said, “I was baking as a young child. It was just something to pass the time to help the grandmothers. I came from two, big, very blended—blended very big families.”

Williams went on to work in the local restaurant industry. She said that’s when she realized people liked her baking. So with a little bit of a nudge from her family, in August, she set up Chrissy’s Cupboard in the old American Legion storage unit. Just like her homemade goods, Williams built her bakery from scratch.

With six kids and six grandkids, Williams has plenty of quality control experts and opportunities to craft her skills.

“Whenever it came to the kids’ birthday parties growing up and stuff, I made a lot of cakes,” she said.

Looking back, she said she’s grateful for the community support she’s received.

“I have a lot of support from my family and friends and encouragement and positivity and pushing.”

Williams is hoping to expand Chrissy’s Cupboard and venture into other non-baking avenues. The bakery is located at 107 N. Broad St. in Lacon.